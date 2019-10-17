SAN DIEGO – The seventh and eighth grade George West Yearlings football teams traveled to San Diego for games against the Vaqueros on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The seventh grade Yearlings fell to San Diego 34-20, while the eighth grade earned payback with a 30-6 domination.
“The seventh grade Yearlings faced a very good San Diego team,” coach Barry Truelove said.
“Despite giving great effort, the Yearlings came up short.”
San Diego drew first blood in the match, and came close to an early two-touchdown advantage, when the Yearlings’ Kendan Henicke scooped up a fumble, returning the ball 95 yards to the house to shift the momentum.
Coleman Anderson ran into the end zone for a two-point conversion to give the Yearlings an 8-6 lead.
San Diego put together two touchdown drives in the second quarter, taking a 20-8 lead into the locker room.
Nathan Cantu scored a 16-yard touchdown to keep the Yearlings in the contest. Tristen Blevins added a late touchdown to close out the scoring for the Yearlings, who fell to 1-3 on the season.
Caiden Salinas scored three touchdowns to lead the eighth grade Yearlings to their triumph.
“Salinas played great on the defensive side as well,” Truelove said.
Carlos Serrano also got on the board with a touchdown for the Yearlings as the eighth grade team improved to 4-0 on the season.
“It was a great team effort in all facets of the game for George West,” Truelove said. “Benny Cantu, Elias Chapa, Gavin Garza, Cameron Pankey, Enrique Smith and Tristen Parker all played well.
“The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and the defense only gave up one score.”
The teams will be back in George West to host the Mathis Pirates on Thursday, Oct. 17. The seventh grade game will kick off at 5 p.m.