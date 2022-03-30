After winning 4-3 against Cotulla in their March 1, away game, the Longhorns were defeated by Taft at home, 13-4, on Tuesday, March 8.
In the first inning, Taft came out swinging – literally – scoring six runs and denying George West any attempts at answering back.
The Longhorns remained scoreless for several more innings, while Taft scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
By the time George West brought in their first run in the fifth, the Greyhounds already held an 11-point lead over the Longhorns. By the end of the fifth, both teams scored two runs each.
After a scoreless sixth inning, both teams brought in two more runs each to end the game with Taft taking the victory.
George West sat 1-2 overall and 0-1 in district as they prepared for the Falfurrias Tournament and a home district game against Mathis.
The team will next go up against Skidmore-Tynan in an away-district game on Friday, March 18, at 6 p.m.
