Many members of the varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team were selected to the 2019 District 16-2A Division 1 all-district team.
Rigoverto Sanchez was named Newcomer of the Year.
Zach Davis earned first team running back honors, and was named first team at corner.
Alex Amaro was named first team fullback, as well as first team outside linebacker.
Jacob Amaro received recognition as first team tight end.
Kyle Davis was named first team as a receiver.
Garrett Arnold took home first team honors at guard, and was also named first team inside linebacker.
Caleb Arnold was named first team tackle.
Ryann Davis earned first team defensive tackle honors.
Brandon Conn was named first team utility player.
Conn was named second team at the quarterback position.
David Garcia was named second team center.
Ethan Almendarez was named second team guard.
Roman Montemayor was named second team tackle.
Almendarez and Alex Diaz were named second team at defensive end.
Austin Stutts received a second team nod at outside linebacker.
Ezra Asevedo was named second team corner.
Sean Huff and Landon Thornton were named to the second team at safety.
Thornton also was named second team at the punter position.
Honorable mention selections include defensive tackles Taylor Stockton and Montemayor, running backs Huff and Asevedo, receiver Thornton, tight ends Ryann Davis and Diaz, offensive lineman/defensive tackle Preston Wallace, defensive end Carlos Romero, defensive lineman Chase Medina, offensive linemen Julian Grimaldo, Cristian Alvarado and Andrew Zuniga, receiver/defensive end Abraham Hiraldo, and receivers Gatlin Richardson and Luke Pullin.
Zach Davis, Jacob Amaro, Sanchez, Thornton, Conn, Huff, Trace DeArmond, Pullin, Ryann Davis, Asevedo, Stockton, Kyle Davis, Richardson, Stutts, Alex Amaro, Diaz, Montemayor, Alvarado, Zuniga, Garcia, Caleb Blankenship, Wallace, Ryan Barton, Keled Martinez, Garrett Arnold, Grimaldo and Hiraldo were all named academic all-district.