Three Rivers Bulldogs knock off Kenedy in playoffs

MATHIS – Not content to merely advance to the playoffs, the Three Rivers Bulldogs overpowered and out scored the Kenedy Lions using a combination of strength and speed in their 41-32 bi-district win.
TR struck first and never trailed in the game, as the trio of Andrew “Smash” Amaro, Brandon “Flash” Conn and Zach “Dash” Davis led the way to victory.
An exuberant head coach Arturo Lozano noted after the game that both Amaro and Davis had surpassed the 1,000 yard mark in rushing for the season.
It was Davis who struck first for the Bulldogs, after a 25-yard run by Rigoverto Sanchez helped move TR into Lion territory.
• Davis capped off the opening drive with an 11-yard TD sprint, and Jacob Amaro’s extra point put the Dogs on top 7-0 with 7:59 in the first quarter.
• Kenedy answered with a scoring drive of its own just 13 seconds later, as J’ren Salais broke loose on a 56-yard touchdown run with 7:47 in the first quarter. The two-point conversion pass attempt was stopped short.
• On a second an 11 play, Andrew Amaro sliced through the Lion defense on a determined run, refusing to go down until he had galloped 28 yards to the Kenedy 11-yard line.
• Davis followed with a hard touchdown run up the middle from 5 yards out on a third down play, and Jacob Amaro’s extra point kick with 3:12 in the first quarter put TR up 14-6.
• After a Conn scramble to avoid a sack on a second an 10 play combined with a personal foul against Kenedy, Davis scored again for the Bulldogs on a 32-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left in the half. A two-point conversion try was stopped at the goal line, and TR led 20-6.
• Kenedy scored the next pair of touchdowns to narrow the Bulldogs’ lead, as J’ren Salais broke free on a 15-yard TD run with 5:50 left in the half. The two-point try was snuffed out by TR defender Garret Arnold. Salais added another Lion TD with 38 seconds in the half on an 11-yard run, but once again the two point try failed, keeping the Dogs on top 20-18 at halftime
• Kenedy may have had momentum to end the first half, but Three Rivers seized it back early in the second half. The Lions’ first drive of the third quarter ended when Andrew Amaro intercepted the ball and returned it to the Lion 26-yard line. However, TR was unable to score on that drive, and turned the ball over on downs.
• A powerful 19-yard TD run by Davis, in which he refused to go down and carried a couple of Lion defenders into the end zone, helped propel the Bulldogs toward victory. Jacob Amaro’s kick put TR up 27-18 with 4:07 left in the third quarter.
• With Kenedy threatening to answer, and Salais gaining 28 yards on three straight carries, the Bulldog defense forced and recovered a Lion fumble at the TR 34-yard line with 2:49 left in the third quarter.
• After a key 10-yard run on third and 11 by Rigoberto Sanchez, Andrew Amaro rambled for a 27-yard TD run and fourth and 1, and Jacob Amaro’s kick gave TR a 34-18 lead.
• A near interception almost ended the next drive, but Kenedy on the next play turned to what kept the Lions in the game — another run by No. 21. This resulted in a 49-yard TD scramble. Davis stopped the two-point conversion attempt, keeping TR ahead 34-26.
• Amaro and Davis made some tough runs for the Bulldogs, and Conn darted for 13 yards to move TR to the Kenedy 5-yard line. After a play in which Andre Amaro was injured, Davis blasted through the Lion defense for a Bulldog touchdown with 4:50 left in the game. Jacob Amaro’s kick put the Dogs up 41-24.
• A 49-yard run by Oscar Hinojosa for the Lions advanced the ball deep into TR territory at the 11-yard line. Garret Arnold for TR stuffed a running play and Salais for Kenedy was stood up for no gain on the next play. A running play on fourth and inches appeared to have been stopped, but the Lion ball carrier managed to keep moving and scored with 2:42 left. The two-point conversion was successful, cutting the TR lead to 41-32.
• Conn had a great 21-yard run on the next drive to move the ball to the Lion 21-yard line on the Bulldogs next drive. However, the Lion defense held and forced a turnover on downs with 22 seconds left in the game.
• Bulldog defenders, led by Ethan Almendarez, sacked the Lion quarterback on the last play of the game to put the icing on the cake in the playoff game victory.
“I’m so proud of this team” Lozano said after the win. “We kept battling. I told them beating a team twice is not easy. We didn’t expect anything less than a dogfight.”
Davis said the Bulldogs were expecting a tough game, and responded accordingly.
“We knew we had to just go out and keep fighting,” he said. “It was a great team effort.”
Told that he and Amaro both surpassed 1,000 yards rushing, Davis said “I think that’s great. I think it’s been a while since that happened.
“I’ve got to give credit to the offensive linemen. They opened up the holes for us to get the yards, and they are the reason we were able to do that.”
Conn’s steady leadership and decision-making has been a big factor in the Bulldogs success this season.
He said he saw a lot of improvement in the Lions, but that the Bulldogs had gotten better as well.
“It was a good game, but we just had to come out and overpower them,” Conn said. “They were definitely better the second time around, but we’ve improved, too.
“We just kept going and finally came out on top.”
Alex Amaro, who was walking off an injury, said the team was motivated to earn a playoff win.
“We came out really pumped up from the get-go and were determined to do what it took,” Amaro said.
“The first half was a shootout with the game going back and forth, and we knew the second half would be the same way. We just kept plowing and plowing. It’s very satisfying to come out with the win.”
The Bulldogs are entering uncharted territory with their advance to the area round of the playoffs, Amaro said.
“It’s something new to us,” he said. “It’s been several years since we’ve been to the second round. We have to come out with intensity, play with heart and give it everything we’ve got.’
