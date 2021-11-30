The Shiner Comanches dashed any hopes of a historic playoff run by Three Rivers, after the Bulldogs’ devastating 63-7 loss on Friday, Nov. 19.
The neutral playoff game, which was held at Bear Stadium in La Vernia, saw Shiner gain the edge against the Bulldogs early on, scoring 28 points in the first quarter, with Three Rivers remaining scoreless.
The story remained the same throughout the rest of the first half, with the Comanches demonstrating impressive offensive command of the ball.
Late in the game, Three Rivers found a small glimmer of hope when scoring its one touchdown of the night, followed by a successful extra point kick. In the end, there just wasn’t enough time left for a comeback, and the Bulldogs took the 56-point loss in stride, officially bidding farewell to an impressive overall 7-5 2021-2022 season.
