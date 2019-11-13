Three Rivers falls to Refugio

By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
REFUGIO – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team came into their Friday, Nov. 8 district road matchup with the Refugio Bobcats looking to score an upset--and the district championship.
The Bulldogs (4-0 in district play, 7-2 overall entering Friday’s game) had been on a five-game winning streak entering the contest, but the Refugio Bobcats came in as the state’s No. 1 ranked team, and showed it by getting out to a 47-0 halftime lead, ultimately claiming a 53-14 victory to win the Class 16-2A district title.
Brandon Conn completed three-of-eight passes for 31 yards and an interception. Zach Davis caught two passes for 20 yards. Jacob Amaro had one catch for six yards. Luke Pullin reeled in one pass for five yards.
Davis ran the ball 13 times for 81 yards and a score. Sean Huff had 31 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Alex Amaro carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards. Rigoverto Sanchez gained 21 yards on six carries. Ezra Asevedo took off for 19 yards on his only carry of the game. Landon Thornton ran the ball three times for 14 yards.
“Refugio was a tough team, and they have speed that will really test you,” Bulldogs head coach/athletic director Arturo Lozano said. “The kids never quit, and played hard to the end of the game, and as tough a game as that was, we don’t have a lot of time to dwell on it with the bi-district game coming up quick next week.”
The Bulldogs will match up against the Kenedy Lions in Mathis on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
“We played Kenedy earlier in the year, and I feel that both teams have improved since then,” Lozano said. “This is high stakes football, and I know that both teams will do all they can to be successful. Our team is excited about the challenge, and proud to represent our community in the football playoffs.
“So many teams do not get to play this week, and I am very proud of the hard work that the kids and the coaches have put in to give us this opportunity.
“Calling all Bulldog fans! Come out and get behind the kids as they play for the bi-district title!”