Three Rivers basketball had a good night after both the Bulldogs and Lady Dogs were victorious in their Friday, Jan. 7, games against Kenedy.
The Bulldogs swept Kenedy, defeating the Lions, 60-49. Lead scorer for Three Rivers was Jacob Amaro with 20 points. Sebastain Steele, D.J. Lancaster, Caden Soliz and Matt Zamzow all scored four points. Zac Rodriguez and Daniel Diaz scored two.
Zamzow also tallied five charges defensively and Derek Rodriguez and Daniel Diaz tallied two rebounds each.
The Bulldogs now have a 2-1 in-district record and 4-10 overall. The team is next scheduled to play Port Aransas on Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Dogs easily took the win against the Leopards on the same night, 66-24, and now sit 15-7.
Game stats for the varsity girls game were not available as of press time.
The Lady Dogs are also set to play Port Aransas in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.
