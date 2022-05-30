The UIL state track and field events were held on Friday, May 13, for 2A and 5A, and Saturday, May 14, for 1A and 5A.
Three Rivers
On Friday, Brooklyn Lamprecht placed sixth in the 2A girls long jump event, with a combined distance of 17 feet, 0 1/4 inches.
Caden Soliz placed fourth in the boys triple jump event, with a combined distance of 44-6.
McMullen County
Isaiah Billingsley took gold in the 1A boys 800-meter race, with a time of 1 minute, 55.62 seconds and second in the 1600-meter, with an overall time of 4:18.45.
In the 1A girls high jump event, Caina Sneed earned gold with a height of 5-3.
In the 1A 3200-meter race, Brandon Timms placed eighth overall, with a time of 10:47.55.
In the 1A 400-meter, Laussen McClaugherty placed ninth with a time of 53.33 seconds.
Caina Sneed, Charity Harris, Chloe Taylor, Sianna Serrata placed sixth in the 4x400-meter relay, with an overall time of 4:22.10.
