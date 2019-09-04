Three Rivers opens football season with setback in Falls City

FALLS CITY — The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team traveled to Falls City on Friday, Aug. 30 to take on the Beavers in the season-opening contest and was defeated by a final score of 30-0.
The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0 in the first half, and could not muster any offense against the Beavers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A Division II according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
Quarterback Brandon Conn completed 13 of 26 passes for 101 yards, throwing two interceptions.
Zach Davis hauled in three passes for 35 yards. Kyle Davis had one reception go for 31 yards.
Rigoverto Sanchez caught four of six targets for 29 yards. Jacob Amaro totaled three catches for four yards. Alex Amaro caught two passes for two yards.
Davis also led the Bulldogs on the ground gaining 41 yards on five carries. Amaro rushed seven times for 14 yards.
Conn gained 11 yards on six carries. Sanchez finished with three yards on two attempts. Sean Huff recorded one carry for one yard.
Bulldogs head coach Arturo Lozano was pleased with the effforts of the newcomers to his unit.
“The boys played hard against a tough Falls City team,” Lozano said. “We were excited to see some of our young kids step up and compete like they did in a big game. We need to correct issues and regroup quickly on a short week.”
The Bulldogs will look to get on the winning track as they take on the La Villa Cardinals in a neutral site game in Premont on Thursday, September 5. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.