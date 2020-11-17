The Three Rivers Bulldogs football team hosted the Premont Cowboys in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13. In a rematch of two teams who saw each other in September, the Bulldogs beat the Cowboys for the second time this season in front of a home crowd, this time by a score of 35-14.
Bulldogs quarterback Caden Soliz completed 4-of-5 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Huff caught two balls for 66 yards and a touchdown. Zach Davis reeled in one catch for 34 yards and a score. Jacob Amaro gained 23 yards on his lone catch of the ballgame.
Davis led a balanced rushing attack for the Bulldogs, recording 83 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Rigoverto Sanchez added 57 yards and a score on four carries. Austin Stutts had 34 yards on five carries. Landon Thornton carried the ball once for 12 yards. Taylor Stockton finished with 8 yards on three rushes. Kaiyden Inman added 7 yards on one carry. Huff gained one yard on one carry. Rigoverto Sanchez converted 5-of-5 extra-point attempts.
Stutts led the defense with 11 total tackles. Sanchez had nine tackles, including a sack. Kolter Hughes recorded eight tackles. Davis tallied seven tackles and an interception, which he returned 46 yards for a touchdown. Thornton also recorded seven tackles. Inman added seven tackles and recovered a fumble. Stockton totaled seven tackles and forced a fumble. Preston Wallace tallied seven tackles. Amaro had five tackles, as well as a fumble recovery. Huff finished with four tackles and a pass deflection. Soliz recorded two tackles and an interception.
The Bulldogs will next challenge the Ganado Indians in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.