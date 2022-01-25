After becoming the Orange Grove Tournament champions, the McMullen County girls varsity basketball team went on to split the difference in its games against Cole and San Isidro that followed.
On Friday, Dec. 31, the Cowgirls lost their home district game against the Cole Cougars in devastating fashion, 43-9.
During the first quarter, Cole found the basket early on, scoring 11 points against McMullen County’s three. In the second, the Cougars scored another nine points to the Cowgirl’s two, ending the first half of the game with a 15-point lead.
In the third, McMullen County kept the game’s rhythm steady, scoring another two points, while Cole charged ahead with 10. By the end of the game, Cole had scored another 13 points against another two from the Cowgirls, who ended the night with a 34-point deficit.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, McMullen County faced off against the San Isidro Tigers and wrangled back its confidence with a strong, 37-20 win.
In the first quarter, the Cowgirls loaded the scoreboard with 15 points against the Tigers’ eight. By the end of the first half, McMullen County had accumulated an impressive 12-point lead.
In the third, the Cowgirls found that Cole fought back with a stronger defense. Only one point was scored, for McMullen County. The fourth quarter nearly mirrored the second, with the Cowgirls scoring another 10 points, while the Tigers could only score six, failing to close in on the 17-point lead by the Cowgirls.
Following the tournament wins, along with the Cole and San Isidro game results, the Cowgirls held a 20-5 overall record for the season thus far.
After two district games against Bruni on Friday, Jan. 7, and Benavides on Tuesday, Jan. 11, McMullen County is set for a showdown against Lasara in a home district game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•