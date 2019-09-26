By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
THREE RIVERS – The junior high Three Rivers Bullpups football team hosted the Karnes City Badgers on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Bullpups were facing a team with more depth, but were able to get a 44-12 victory.
“Both teams played well throughout the entire game, with no injuries,” coach Andrew Amaro said. “The junior high Bullpups utilized their size and speed to take the win against the Badgers.”
The Bullpups’ first score came on a 19-yard connection from Caiden Soliz to D.J. Lancaster. Harry Yos ran the ball into the end zone to convert the two-point try.
Soliz added a 50-yard touchdown run. Caiden Inman scored two rushing touchdowns from five and seven yards out, and also was successful on a two-point conversion on the ground from three yards out.
Cody Sells ran for a two-point conversion. James Contrereas recorded a one-yard touchdown run. Christopher Weachter converted a two-point try on the ground.
“Inman was our defensive player of the game,” Amaro said.
The team will go on the road to face Kenedy on Thursday, Sept. 26, with the first game starting at 5 p.m., and the second game following at 6 p.m.