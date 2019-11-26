TR football season comes to a close in area playoffs

NEW BRAUNFELS – The Three Rivers Bulldogs knew they would face a steep mountain to climb against the Holland Hornets in the area football playoffs.
TR fought to the finish, but was overwhelmed by a team that is likely on the same level as state powerhouse Refugio, as the Hornets stormed to a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to a 57-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Despite the disappointing finish, the Bulldogs have plenty to be proud of as they end the 2019 campaign with an 8-4 record and made the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The 2019 season offers TR plenty of positives to build on for the future, and those seniors who led the way can take pride in the way they kept competing no matter how great the success or how difficult the challenge.
Those seniors include: Brandon Conn, Luke Pullin, Gatlin Richardson, Alex Amaro, Alex Diaz, Roman Montemayor, Ethan Almendarez, Cristian Alvarado, Carlos Romero, Chase Medina, Garret Arnold, Julian Grimaldo, Juan Cruces and Abraham Hiraldo.