Several Three Rivers students and athletes were recently named as 2021-22 boys 31-2A all-district selections.
Defensive Player
Junior Jacob Amaro was named as Defensive Player of the Year.
Coach of the Year
Coach Jimmy Woodin was named as Coach of the Year for 31-2A All-District.
First Team all-district
Sophomores Caden Soliz and Derek Lancaster were named first team all-district.
Second Team all-district
Sophomore Sebastain Steele and senior Matthew Zamzow were both named second team all-district.
Honorable Mentions
Senior Derek Rodriguez, junior Zak Rodriguez and sophomore Daniel Diaz were all named as honorable mention selections.
Academic All-State
For Academic All-State, Caden Soliz, Derek Lancaster, Jacob Amaro, Matthew Zamzow, Derek and Zak Rodriguez and Daniel Diaz were all selected.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•