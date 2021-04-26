On April 12, two Three Rivers High School student-athletes signed their letters of intent for colleges and a bright future.
Gabriella Hiraldo plans on attend Concordia University Irvine to participate in track.
“I’m very happy and so glad to be here with my family,” said Hiraldo. “This is the next step and everything I’ve been waiting for.”
Hiraldo said the idea of moving to California is nerve-wrecking and she is sad at the thought of being away from her family, but there’s no going back now.
Hiraldo plans to study marine biology and looks forward to meeting her new teammates and being a part of a college team.
“I fell in love with track, and this is something that I’ve been working for,” she said. “If you have a dream then keep working for it because anything is possible. My motto is, ‘If there’s a will, there’s a way.’ I truly believe that.”
Hiraldo and her family were thankful for friends, family and most importantly her coaches who supported her.
Isabelle Lopez signed her letter of intent for the Coastal Bend College softball program and brought a family member to tears with pride.
“This year has been hard for us and most kids would’ve shut down,” said Savannah Wieding. “But she didn’t. She didn’t use it as an excuse. She pushed herself and is working for her future. I’m so proud of her.”
Lopez said she has been playing softball since she was nine years old, and it was always her plan to play in college.
“This is something I’ve always wanted,” she said. “I’m super excited, there’s no other words for it. I can’t wait to play for a college team and start studying for my future.”
Lopez plans to apply for the dental program at Coastal Bend and become a dental hygienist.
“Anything is possible if you believe in yourself and work hard for it. Don’t ever give up on your dreams.”
