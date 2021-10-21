Remaining perfect in district play, the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs swept the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers in volleyball on Sept. 28.
The varsity squad won 25-14, 25-20 and 25-11.
Team leaders for TR were:
• Assists: Trista Boucher, 9 and Bailey Boucher, 8
• Kills: Brooklyn Lamprecht, 15, T. Boucher, 8, Elly Stewart, 4 ,B. Boucher, 4, and Sara Mia Stewart 4.
• Digs: T. Boucher, 2
• Aces: Lamprecht, 4
With the victory, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-0 in district and 12-10 overall.
In subvarsity action, the JV white won: 25-11, 25-10 and the JV red won 25-6, 25-11
Submitted by Kelsy Woods.