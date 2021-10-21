Remaining perfect in district play, the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs swept the Ben Bolt Lady Badgers in volleyball on Sept. 28.

The varsity squad won 25-14, 25-20 and 25-11.

Team leaders for TR were:

• Assists: Trista Boucher, 9 and Bailey Boucher, 8

• Kills: Brooklyn Lamprecht, 15, T. Boucher, 8, Elly Stewart, 4 ,B. Boucher, 4, and Sara Mia Stewart 4.

• Digs: T. Boucher, 2

• Aces: Lamprecht, 4

With the victory, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-0 in district and 12-10 overall.

In subvarsity action, the JV white won: 25-11, 25-10 and the JV red won 25-6, 25-11

Submitted by Kelsy Woods.

 

