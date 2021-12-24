The Three Rivers Junior High boys and girls basketball teams both had games against Yorktown on Monday, Dec. 6.
TRJH Boys
The seventh grade team won its game against Refugio, 18-16, with Ethan Conn scoring 7 points with 3 steals, Evin Sheppard scoring 4 points with 4 rebounds, Jayden Saenz scoring 3 points with 5 rebounds, Jayse Alvarado scoring 2 points and 3 blocks, Xavion Carranza nabbing 3 steals and Keegan Davis tallying 6 rebounds.
The eighth grade team lost, 37-20. Osiel Rodriguez scored 5 points with 3 steals, Scott Oberheide scored 4 points with 5 rebounds, Corbin Zamzow scored 3 points with 2 steals, Raul Rios scored 2 points with 3 steals, Dominick Pullin scored 2 points, Anthony Salinas scored 2 points with 3 assists, Mario Alvarez tallied 2 steals and Klayton Huebotter tallied 2 rebounds.
TRJH Girls
The seventh grade team won its game against Refugio, 13-7. Sydney Ruiz scored 6 points, Miley Conard scored 5 points and Riley Lee scored 2 points. Ava Ruiz delivered with 4 rebounds, followed by Kailey Tanguma with 1 rebound and Chloe Rios with 1 block.
The eighth grade team lost, 14-11. Emilee Wallace scored 5 points with 1 block, Lily Villarreal scored 5 points with 1 rebound and 3 steals, Kloe Duran scored 1 point with 1 assist. Mydri Moya tallied 2 steals, followed by Nayelli Riveria with 1 rebound and 1 steal and Gabbi Gaines with 1 steal.
