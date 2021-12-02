The Three Rivers Junior High boys basketball teams both lost in their games against Port Aransas on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The eighth grade team lost 63-24. Scoring for the eighth grade Bulldogs were Anthony Salinas with 10 points, Osiel Rodriguez with seven points and Lathan Meyer with three points. Shane Perez and Tony Santagato both scored two points. Scott Oberhide and Raul Rios tallied three rebounds.
The seventh grade Bulldogs had a closer game, losing to Port Aransas, 29-23. Scoring for the seventh grade team were Ethan Conn with 13 points, Evin Sheppard with eight points with Keegan Davis with two points and Jayse Alvarado racked up nine rebounds for the team.
The junior high Bulldogs next face off against Yorktown in an away game on Thursday, Dec. 2. The seventh grade game starts at 5:30 p.m., and the eighth grade game starts at 6:30 p.m.
