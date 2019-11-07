Unbeaten Longhorns blast Bishop

GEORGE WEST — The George West Longhorns used the same recipe that has earned them success all season long — a punishing ground game, timely passing and a swarming defense to dismantle the Bishop Badgers, 59-0 on Homecoming night Nov. 1 at Longhorn Field.
The rushing stats might not have been flashy individually, but the results were definitely effective as George West rumbled for 253 yards on the ground.
Seniors Jared Zuniga (64 yards and a touchdown), Brenden Henicke (62 yards and two touchdowns), Hunter Freeman (58 yards and a touchdown) and Coltan Orr (44 yards and two touchdowns) led the ground attack.
Orr also was efficient through the air, connecting on six of 11 passes for 83 yards and another touchdown.
Freeman and fellow senior Rory Campbell led the GW receiving corps with each hauling in passes for a total of 28 yards, followed by juniors John Zuniga and Devon Jackson with catches of 15 and 14 yards, respectively.
Sophomore Turner Lee turned in an incredible defensive performance, registering 16 tackles, while seniors Devin Smith (11 tackles) and Samuel Esqueda (10 tackles) also were in th double digits for the Horns.
Senior Gauge Lewis had a solo sack for the GW defense, while Smith and Lee teamed up for another sack.
Henicke nabbed the Longhorns lone interception against the Badgers, returning the ball eight yards after the pickoff.
Junior Keaton Neil made three of five extra point kicks and John Zuniga added a two-point conversion run.
George West controlled the contest from start to finish, jumping out to a 19-0 lead and adding 27 more points in the second quarter to amass a nearly insurmountable 46-0 halftime lead.
The Badgers were unable to get much going on offense, and their game stats were unavailable.
George West added six points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth quarter to seal the win and furnish fans with a happy Homecoming night.
With the win, the Longhorns moved into the Class 3A Division I state rankings for the first time this season, taking the No. 10 spot in the weekly Texas Football magazine Top 10.
George West (9-0 overall and 6-0 in district play) will close out the regular season with a road trip down south to take on the Falfurrias Bulls (6-3, 3-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.