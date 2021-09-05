From the opening kickoff, the George West Longhorns and their fans knew what kind of game they were in for, as a San Diego kick returner raced 89 yards into the end zone for a quick touchdown.
The extra point put the Vaqueros up 7-0 and set the tone for the game in which San Diego took advantage of quick strike opportunities and explosive plays to keep the Longhorns off balance and playing catch up.
The Vaqueros went on to pick up the victory 33-13.
Before the game even started, several Longhorn players were injured, including starting quarterback Jake Snider, making the task against a talented San Diego squad that much more difficult. But those who were able to take the field battled with poise and determination and kept GW within striking distance until late in the game when the Vaqueros took control.
It was a 53-yard touchdown pass to Hector Garza III with 1:03 left in the third quarter – and an accompanying two-point conversion – that gave the Vaqueros’ their first two-score lead. On that same play, the Horns were called for roughing the passer, a penalty that forced them to start the next drive from their own 10-yard line and kept them pinned deep in their own territory. The penalty also resulted in a personal foul call and the ejection of a Longhorn player from the game.
San Diego added an insurance score with 5:40 remaining in the fourth quarter when Vaquero running back Colton Garcia broke loose on a 57-yard touchdown run.
After San Diego controlled the first quarter, George West was finally able to get on the scoreboard with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jessie Burch to TJ Martin with 11:52 left in the second quarter. The extra point knotted the score at 7-7.
The Vaqueros were threatening to add to their lead when a San Diego drive stalled and George West defensive back Steven Gonzales intercepted the ball in the end zone
The Longhorn defense was able to keep the Vaquero offense bottled up for a while, but San Diego took advantage of a turnover to seize control, grabbing a fumble at midfield with 6:30 left in the half. The Vaquero offense kept the ball on the ground and plunged into the end zone on a quarterback keeper with 2:37 left in the half. Although the extra point kick was blocked, San Diego had taken a 13-7 lead it would not relinquish.
With the Longhorns battling to close the gap, a San Diego defensive back intercepted the ball with 10:28 left in the third quarter and raced 55 yards into the end zone. The two-point conversion was stopped, but the Vaqueros went up 19-7.
George West showed poise in the third quarter by converting on a fourth down play when Burch grabbed a pass from backup quarterback Tegan Collins and set up a first-and-goal situation. Weston Rhodes plunged into the end zone with 3:37 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion try fell incomplete, but the Horns had cut the Vaqueros’ lead to 19-13.
The Longhorns were able to advance to the San Diego 36 thanks to some determined runs by Weston Rhodes, but with 5:53 left disaster struck on fourth-and-6 with a sack of the quarterback and a fumble.
It did not take long for the Vaqueros to take advantage. On the next play, San Diego’s Colton Garcia broke loose on a 57-yard touchdown run with 5:40 left. The extra point kick failed, but the Vaqueros had extended their lead to 33-13.
Longhorn head coach Bobby Nicholson told his team to focus on the positives, correct the mistakes and not let the disappointment of the loss get them down.
“You did a lot of good things tonight – keep your heads in it,” he said. “I told you this is going to be a tough season. We’re 0-1 and playing the No. 1 team in Texas (Refugio) next, and the way you respond will show a lot about you. Every week you’re going to get better if you don’t give up.”
Nicholson said the Longhorns have the ability and talent to turn things around and should not let negative circumstances affect their attitude.
“After they made the big play in the second half we were flat the whole rest of the game,” he said. “If you’ll grow from this and learn from it, you’ll be golden. We have to put a whole game together but it’s going to be tough and it’s going to get even tougher every week.
“We’ve got to find a way to get better – you have the ability to fix it internally. It’s important that no matter what happens we keep improving every week. Don’t let a loss determine the whole season or else we’ll go from 0-1 to 0-2, 0-3, 0-4. ... Trust the system and the process.
“You guys are great kids, you want it bad so keep working for it. Never give up and keep finding a way to get better and keep taking it one week at a time. Keep your heads up and keep working.”
Up next
The Longhorns will travel to Refugio for a 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 contest against the perennial state power Bobcats, who won the 2019 state championship and advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2020 before falling to eventual state champion Shiner.
The Bobcats have plenty of firepower returning from last season’s 10-1 team and plan to focus on snapping the ball every 7-10 seconds on offense.
“We don’t let the defense rest, do any elaborate blitzes or anything like that,” RHS head coach Jason Herring said before the season began.
Junior quarterback Caleb Hesseltine, who threw for 2,130 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore starter last season, with have some talented targets for his passes, led by seniors Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross, who caught 43 passes for 696 yards in 2020.
Refugio is playing its first home game at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium since 2019 after the facility was closed for repairs throughout 2020.
Last season, Refugio defeated George West 41-12. In their first game of 2021, the Bobcats blasted the Bruni Badgers 56-6.
