Two years ago, I started the Growl & Rumble sports column as a way to help promote Live Oak and McMullen County sports. After a one-year hiatus (mostly because I was editor in other Coastal Bend Publishing territories at the time), it’s time to bring it back.
While football kickoff remains a little over a week away, high school volleyball competition has already been served up for the George West Lady Longhorns, Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs and McMullen County Cowgirls.
Lady Longhorns have young squad
Under the direction of new head coach Stephanie Johns, the Lady Horns hosted Freer on Aug. 10.
After traveling to Stockdale on Aug. 17, the GW girls were set to travel to Freer for a Aug. 24 clash with the Lady Buckaroos. While Freer is a non-district foe for the Lady Horns, they will be a district opponent later this year for Three Rivers.
It’s hard to believe, but before the month ends George West will already be playing district volleyball games. Their first district contest will be a home match on Aug. 31 against the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers.
A roster listed on the MaxPreps website, which provides details on each high school team, shows a young group for George West. Only one of the 12 team members, Caitlyn Jones, is a senior. Junior members of the Lady Horns include Hailey Rosas, Liberty Barcak, Emma Hendricks, Jordan Hendrix and Abigail Dobbs.
The Lady Horns are relying on the talent of several sophomores this year – half of the team – including Michelle Lindholm, Julie Otero, Emilee Fisher, Emileigh Caldwell, Jessa Bartlett and Kali Cortez.
Busy opening slate for Three Rivers
The Lady Bulldogs have had a busy opening slate, mostly on the road. After a road trip to Natalia on Aug. 10, the TR girls hosted the Doris Johanson Invitational Aug. 12-14.
Then it was back on the road with a visit to Odem on Aug. 17 followed by a three-day tournament in Devine Aug. 19-21.
The Lady Bulldogs are blessed with senior leadership – six of TR’s varsity athletes are in their final year of high school, including Sarena Saenz, Harley Romo, Kacee Bednorz, Addie Macias, Mayah Brogdon and Brooklyn Lamprecht. Also on the team are junior Ava DeLeon and sophomores Sara Mia Stewart and Kourtney Zamzow.
The Lady Bulldogs are coached by Tamara Bednorz, who is in her first year at TR.
Cowgirls blend experience with new leadership
The McMullen County Cowgirls have a new coach in Ana Billingsley but return a strong nucleus of players in 2021.
MCHS opened the year on a high note, knocking off the Mathis Lady Pirates in four games to clinch the match. The Cowgirls triumphed in the first two contests, 25-15 and 26-24 before suffering a 20-25 setback. The McMullen girls seized the victory with a 25-22 win.
The Cowgirls were scheduled to travel to Beeville Jones on Aug. 12 and to Lake Creek on Aug. 19.
Five of the athletes for MCHS are seniors, including Dylan Dusek, Caina Sneed, Chloe Taylor, Charity Harris and Alexis Ortiz. Also on the team is sophomore Jayden Jones.
Sports results needed
As a small paper with only one staff writer for news, features and sports combined, we depend on your submissions of scores, stats and photos to help us publicize what student athletes in our communities are doing.
Jeremy Pape, who served as a sports correspondent for The Progress for six years, is no longer able to continue doing so. We appreciate his contributions over the years.
If you have game information or photos you would like to share, we’d love to have them. You can help shine the spotlight on our local youth. Please email information and/or photos to josborne@mysoutex.com.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•