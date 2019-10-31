KINGSVILLE – The George West Junior High Yearlings traveled to Kingsville on Thursday, Oct. 24 to square off against Santa Gertrudis Academy.
With Santa Gertrudis only having one junior high squad, the Yearlings combined their seventh and eighth grade units for this contest. After a bit of a slow start, George West recovered, ultimately prevailing 34-0.
Enrique Smith got the Yearlings on the board first on a throw from Caiden Salinas, who noticed Smith was open and threw the ball his way for the touchdown.
“Carlos Serrano, Benny Cantu, J.R. Gonzales, and Gavin Garza all played well on both sides of the ball,” Yearlings coach Barry Truelove said. “Elias Chapa also had an outstanding game.”
Seventh-graders Tristen Blevins and Nathan Cantu helped out their team with an interception and a touchdown run, respectively.
“Other players that made contributions include Coleman Anderson, Teagan Collins, Adam Duran and Tristan Parker,” Truelove said.
The Yearlings’ teams will be back in action at home against the Bishop Badgers on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The seventh grade game will begin at 5 p.m., with the eighth grade contest immediately following.