The George West Junior High seventh and eighth boys and girls basketball teams hosted a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Yearlings played in round robin against Poth and Port Aransas and were ultimately defeated after losing both games.
In their first game of the tournament, against Poth, the Yearlings fell, 37-19. Top scorers for the game were Logan Miller with six points, Cade Peters with four, Blaine Garcia with three and William Balew, Kade Freeborn and Lucas Linney all scored two.
“The Longhorns started the game with early scoring from Logan Miller and Cade Peters,” said Coach Felix Duran “However, the Pirates were able to out-score the Longhorns in three out of four quarters.
“The Longhorns were able to get a few defensive stops led by Kade Freeborn and Blaine Garcia. But, the Pirates provided too much fire power from the three point line. The Pirates finished with four three pointers.”
George West’s second game was against Port Aransas, where the team fell behind early and were unable to fight its way back.
Miller once again scored six points, Garcia scored five and Max Williams, Linney and Balew all scored two.
“The Marlins jumped out to a 12-2 lead, but the Longhorns continued to battle throughout the game,” Duran said. “The Longhorn defense played better in the second half, but could not close the scoring gap.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•