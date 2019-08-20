There has been pipeline information mailouts that have been sent throughout our county.
Many in the public sector consider it junk mail, but it contains information on pipelines in your area and has a lot of good safety tips to protect you in the event of an emergency.
I would like to include this information that is found on the ready.gov website about hazardous material incidents, which gives you safety tips for when this hazard occurs.
Pipelines are our the most reliable means of transportation of products in our country, considering the amount of trucks it would take to put on our highways to move the same materials.
The public needs to know what to do if a hazardous material incident happens near you, whether it is a truck or pipeline incident, you still treat them the same.
Hazardous materials come in the form of explosives, flammable and combustible substances, poisons and radioactive materials.
Hazards can occur during production, storage, transportation, use or disposal.
You and your community are at risk if a chemical is used unsafely or released in harmful amounts into the environment where you live, work or play.
The following are things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your property from the effects of a hazardous materials incident:
1. Build an emergency supply kit with the addition of plastic sheeting and duct tape.
2. Make a Family Emergency Plan.
3. Know how to operate you home ventilation system.
4. Identify an above-ground shelter room with as few openings as possible.
5. Understand what it means to “shelter in place.”
During a hazardous material incident, listen to local radio or television stations or visit newspaper websites for detailed information and follow instructions carefully.
Remember that some toxic chemicals are odorless.
Advise anyone who comes in to contact with you that you may have been exposed to a toxic substance.
Return home only when authorities say it is safe. Open windows and vents and turn on fans to provide ventilation.
Find out from local authorities how to clean up your land and property.
Report any lingering vapors or hazards to your local emergency services office.