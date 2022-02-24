The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) continues to fight a steady influx of stolen vehicles related to human smuggling into the county. In a three day period from Feb. 4-7, three dramatic chases ended with brushed vehicles and suspects evading arrest.
Early Friday morning, the MCSO was contacted by the Freer Police Department, notifying its deputies of a pursuit in progress, involving a jeep loaded with suspected undocumented immigrants.
According to the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, the jeep was traveling over 100 mph, heading toward Tilden.
McMullen deputies deployed spike strips, which eventually caused the jeep to slow. The immigrants fled into the surrounding brush. As seen in a video released by the MCSO, at least one person was apprehended.
In a statement released along with the video, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office said, “McMullen County Deputies have trained continuously in the deployment of spike strips to help bring fleeing vehicles to a stop. The deployment Deputy is one of the most dangerous jobs to have to do. Every year many Deputies are killed performing this task.
“Having to quickly evaluate the situation and choose the safest choke point is very difficult to due. Maintaining a safe buffer zone is the number one consideration when looking to deploy. In this video the Deputy displayed great emotional control and due to the time of night it becomes increasingly more dangerous.”
Deputies encountered another similar situation after attempting to stop a stolen truck in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 6. The truck sped through the county at over 100 mph, occasionally on the wrong side of the road. According to the MCSO, the vehicle, this one not loaded with undocumented immigrants, was eventually recovered, but the driver had already fled in the surrounding brush.
The next morning, deputies once again attempted to stop another truck that had been reported stolen. As the deputies attempted to conduct the traffic stop, the driver drove the stolen truck into brush near the intersection of State Highway 16 and FM 1962, damaging a nearby fence in the process.
“Deputies were able to recover a large amount of evidence from the truck and investigators are confident that they will be able to identify him soon,” the MCSO said in a statement. “He faces felony charges to include evading in a vehicle and felony criminal mischief due to the livestock that is contained behind the fence that was damaged.”
