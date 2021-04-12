Stonegarden brings in $368K for border security

Rising numbers of illegal activities concerning undocumented immigrants throughout Live Oak and McMullen counties has resulted in Texas law enforcement struggling to do everything it can to keep communities safe.
With the help of the Operation Stonegarden Program (OPSG), Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, George West Police Department and McMullen County Sheriff’s Office have begun enhanced patrol to reduce criminal activity.
“The Border Patrol has their hands full with processing right now, so it’s fallen on us to stop everything from getting through,” said McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton. “The number of stolen vehicles and license plates utilized by smugglers has picked up the last two months and we’re doing our best to stay on top of it.”
The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office consists of only 10 full-time deputies and 15 active reserve deputies who are responsible for 1145 square miles.
The department received about $173,000 in funds from OPSG and have already purchased a vehicle to help increase patrol availability and enhance border security.
“The vehicle is used predominantly for Stonegarden activity so we can put more boots on the ground,” said Sheriff Shelton. “We just finished up a case with a man trafficking three young girls and he’s on his way to state prison. But we’re just getting started. It’s about to get busy. Really busy.”
George West Police Chief David Perkins said recently one of his officer’s attempted traffic stops resulted in a pursuit on Highway 59 and ended just north of the city limits when the vehicle rammed into a fence on private property.
GWPD, along with Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were able to detain and turn over 18 undocumented immigrants to Border Patrol agents from the Freer station for processing.
“We have assisted LOCSO and McMullen County SO in pursuing and locating vehicles used by illegal aliens,” said Chief Perkins. “We’ve also helped identify stolen vehicles and possible scout vehicles and the routes they utilize.”
Perkins said his department has seen a rise in reports of undocumented immigrants “stashed” at various local hotels.
He also believes they have located possible camp sites near roadways and businesses, believed to be used as a staging area before they are picked up.
GWPD received $60,404.60 through OPSG and currently has five officers who are eligible to work the overtime.
The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office however, has the largest department with 17 eligible deputies and officers and received a total of $134,595.40.
A portion of that grant money will be utilized for emergency dispatchers who are responsible for calls coming in from all law enforcement, EMS, and fire departments within Live Oak and McMullen counties.
“The grant gives us the ability to put more officers on patrol and cover more area,” said LOCSO Chief Deputy Charlie Stroleny. “We save the taxpayers money applying for this grant, but most importantly it lets us cover the three main highways and intersections with county roads where we see the most activity.”
Highways 281, 59, and 37 are at the heart of Live Oak County and often where deputies find suspicious markers, stolen vehicles or undocumented immigrants waiting to be picked up.
“We need the public to call in and tell us anything out of the ordinary they might see,” said Chief Deputy Stroleny. “Please be aware, watch and report any strange activity to us as soon as possible so we can investigate.”
