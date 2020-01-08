Students help raise money for local charities, residents

THREE RIVERS – Family and friends of Three Rivers Elementary School students were in for a treat Dec. 18. Under the direction of Amanda Romo and Barbara Hernandez, the TRES Fine Arts Department put on a musical program that showcased the students.
Students as young as 3 years old (Head Start) through sixth grade performed holiday songs.
It also was a day of giving.
Each grade level collected loose change since the first day of school.
Pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters quickly added up to more than $700 and was donated to various charities chosen by students and teachers.
Kindergarten collected money for the George West Animal Shelter, first grade collected spare change for the Wounded Warrior Project, second graders chose the Sunshine Room, and third graders decided to help the Three Rivers City Pound.
The fourth graders decided to help Olympic hopeful Ashtin Zamzow while fifth graders collected money that would assist Melissa Nance, a former Three Rivers Elementary School teacher who is battling cancer.
Sixth graders decided that St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would benefit from their extra change.
The Bulldog Foundation filled the foyer with baskets that included a variety of baked goods along with arts and crafts. Proceeds from the final bids benefited community organizations.