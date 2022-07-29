During these hot summer months, children and families benefit from the resources of the Live Oak County Library that capitalizes on innovative uses of technology to tell its stories.
The library, under the directorship of Marco Marroquin, has two branches: the George West branch is located at 402 Houston St. and the Three Rivers branch is located at 102 E. Leroy St.
Providing access to books, paper and electronic, and other resources are key components of the library, according to Linda Culpepper, library assistant, who works out of the Three Rivers branch. For example, internet use is a popular feature, and patrons may take out e-books – electronic versions as opposed to hardbound books. Rows of DVDs are also useful choices for many families with children at home in the summer. There is an entire shelf here dedicated to the works of Live Oak County native and literary star James Frank Dobie, American writer and folklorist.
Culpepper said, “It’s fun working with children,” especially this summer with the theme, Oceans of Possibilities. This theme is more cogent for students through a unique summer reading program that runs through July 31 where young readers may reach out to the library from home, taking advantage of the library’s Facebook presence.
But librarians are often called to be researchers and work with patrons on finding information on the internet, Culpepper said. For example, one day she was assisting local resident Margie Baehman, who was looking for a variety of medical and other community sources.
At the George West Branch, patrons may seek the assistance of University of Texas at San Antonio rising senior Megan Ybanez, who chose to make her summer job one with a touch of the literary. She said she appreciates her job even though she is studying accounting and will graduate next August with the goal of becoming a CPA.
“I learn something new everyday,” she said, citing an advantage of a summer position that is not quite in the ordinary style. With family in George West, Ybanez said it was a logical choice to seek employment here.
“I used to come here when I was little,” she said. “I’d visit my grandparents every summer. I like reading and books.”
Clerk Helen Cortez, who also works at the George West branch, said many individuals help to bring the library to life for students.
George West ISD teacher and library friend Mary Whitaker in a video that was posted Monday, July 11, read the book, “Misunderstood Shark,” authored by Anne Dyckman and illustrated by Scott Magoon. To access the video, one need only search for: www.facebook.com/liveoakcountylibraries.
“She’ll read it and families can come in and pick up a gift bag,” Cortez added.
The joy of this kind of book experience for children in the community is that they may access the video reading at convenient times and may listen to it again and again, even while reading a free copy of the book. That is also nice for parents, because this is one time when a child says, read it again, that the request is a button push away.
Cortez took out a sample gift bag with a copy of the book, a craft and other resources inside, explaining that the bags were available on a first-come, first-serve basis to those coming into the George West branch. There were 20 bags available at the start of the program, she said.
Other guest readers this summer have included Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff, a local historian of some note, and Choke Canyon staff member Stephen Gober, Cortez said.
In these recent days of record-breaking extreme heat and high gas prices, having a home connection to the library allows children to learn to use the library services online, a strategy that will closely align with hybrid class work they may need to access in the future, especially as college students.
In the same vein, throughout the summer, students have had an opportunity to go online for a series of special virtual classroom meetings that reinforce the oceans theme.
One recent “outing” was an interactive and informative virtual trip to the Texas State Aquarium held June 28. During that particular event, children in Live Oak County could explore habitats with the aquarium’s many real-time cameras. For working families, this kind of program can be ideal.
To use the library indoors, hours currently are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m.,; and Saturdays may vary, either from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so on this day it is best to check. The library is closed on Sunday.
