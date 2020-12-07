The Three Rivers Junior/Senior High School marching band has established a tradition of excellence that is well-known throughout the area, and during recent University Interscholastic League (UIL) competition at Calallen High School, the band didn’t skip a beat, earning a coveted first division (superior rating) and earning the right to advance to the next level.
The TR band’s winning performance in the Region XIV Marching Band Contest on Nov. 21 continues a long string of success.
“The Three Rivers marching band was the only 2A band in our region to earn the first division rating and now qualifies for the UIL Area E Marching Band Contest which will be held in Calallen on Dec. 5,” said TR Band Director Megan Stephens.
The band’s performance of “A Gathering of Knights” impressed the judges.
A few of the comments from contest judges were:• “Good individual tones in this band.” • “Good tones from all sections. Great percussion balance and clarity. Overall, a very nice performance. Thanks for everything you did to make today’s performance possible – best wishes.”• “Great solo and section work! Great job percussion.”
Les Dragon, Three Rivers Independent School District superintendent, was among those who witnessed the band’s performance, and said it was a “splendid and intense show, the band did a good job and was very powerful.”
Drum major for the band is Three Rivers High School senior Blake Fudge.
“I want to offer a big congratulations to the band and a huge thank you to Ms. Stephens and Mr. (Carlos) Luna (a former TR band director who assists the band),” he said. “I also want to thank the parents of the band for their continued support.”
Stephens credited a total team effort for the band’s success.“We thank the student’s work, parental involvement, administration and community support,” she said “So much has been accomplished because of the tremendous support of many.”
