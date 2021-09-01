Support, drive fuel GWISD success

George West Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Roland Quezada says strong community support helps make all the difference in the district’s success, and that district personnel are committed to providing the best education and support possible for its students.
“In my opinion, this community is a hidden gem with good people and great students who respect education,” he said. “It’s because their parents raised them that way and we want to keep it that way.”
GWISD students returned to class on Aug. 11, and unlike a year ago, they began with all students in a classroom setting instead of learning at home via computer.
“We had a rough start last year with COVID,” Quezada said. “The students stayed home for the first few weeks with remote learning and virtual learning. We were finally able to return to the classroom in October. This year we had a smooth start. In whatever situation they face, these teachers in this community are courageous.”
Quezada said the district is still following COVID-19 protocols, which is mainly focused on monitoring for any symptoms, hand washing/sanitizing and frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment.
Academically, students are maintaining a high level of achievement.
“Before COVID, school district was A rated,” Quezada said. “How do you become A rated? You have to have A rated campuses and we have four (the primary, elementary, junior high and high school. The name of the game is to teach the kids well and make sure they come to school every day and that no one is left behind.
“Our goal is to have our best year academically, athletically and in all areas.”
The district will benefit financially from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act, Quezada said.
“We’re blessed with federal funds to help us,and that money will allow us to supplement our regular budget,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to catch up with technology in the district. Did you know how fast technology updates? We’ll need it again in five years.”
Keeping pace with the district’s transportation needs is another priority.
“School buses cost about $100,000, and we need to make sure to keep updating and making those purchases as needed,” Quezada said.
While many districts are starting the year shorthanded because of the inability to fill teaching positions, GWISD has been fortunate to meet the challenge, he said.
“Staff wise, thank the Lord we’re able to fill all our positions with quality teachers,” Quezada said. “We could use a couple more, but we’re in pretty good shape. Statewide there is a teacher shortage. Quite a few are retiring or choosing to do something else, and the number of new teachers coming out of colleges is not as high as it used to be.
“Our classes are full, and we could always use more substitute teachers to help fill in. This is about as normal a school year as we’ve had in two years now and we want to take advantage of that.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•