By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
TILDEN – The theft of oil continues to be a major problem in McMullen County, and on Aug. 30, one suspect was arrested while a theft of oil was apparently in progress.
Jose Gerardo, 39, of Edinburg was arrested by McMullen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
He is charged with theft of petroleum products valued between $10,000 and $100,000, a third degree felony. He was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
According to a statement issued by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, “Deputies arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle after it had departed the theft location. Extensive investigation into recent oil thefts led the Sheriff’s Office to JAR Oil Transport LLC. out of Edinburg, Texas. JAR crude hauler was found leaving this scene with approximately 190 barrels of stolen crude oil onboard. Truck tractor and trailer was impounded after stolen oil was delivered back to the location it was taken from.”
The sheriff’s office noted that between July 4 and the end of August, there have been 7 reported oil thefts in McMullen County totaling approximately 1,207 barrels of crude oil stolen with an approximate value in excess of $66,000.”
In other action:
• At 4:40 p.m. Aug. 27, the San Antonio Police Department contacted the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office regarding a tractor trailer that was reported stolen and was being stored at the Texas Towing South Wrecker yard on Farm to Market Road 99 near Highway 72. Deputies found the trailer located on site.
• At 5:05 p.m. Aug. 30, a traffic stop conducted on reckless driver. The 37-year-old male driver was found to be driving with an invalid license. He was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail, and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 6:43p.m. Aug. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on vehicle for a moving violation. Driver was found to be driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. The 38-year-old male driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid, and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 12:09 p.m. Aug. 31, the Texas Department of Public Safety was assisted with a motor vehicle accident at Highway 16 at Nueces River Bridge with property damaged. DPS troopers investigated the crash. No Injuries were reported.
• At 11:05 p.m. Aug. 31, a traffic stop was conducted on vehicle for moving violation. The driver was found to be driving with invalid license. The 31-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 9:32 a.m. Sept. 2, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at Highway 72 and FM 99 involving a commercial vehicle and pickup truck. Minor injuries were reported. DPS troopers investigated the crash.
• At 2:44 p.m. Sept. 2, a traffic stop was conducted on vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was found to be driving with an invalid license. The 24-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 8:43 p.m. Sept. 2, a traffic stop conducted on vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was found to be driving with an invalid license. Citations were issued, and the vehicle was impounded.
According to McMullen County Sheriff Emmitt Shelton, for the week of Aug. 25-31 there were 160 traffic stops made, 119 citations and 74 warnings issued.
For the month of August the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office conducted 14,205 patrol miles, made 18 arrests, one warrant arrest, and filed 11 misdemeanor cases. The MCSO made 664 traffic stops, 492 citations, and 266 warnings were issued. There were 40 vehicle searches, nine accidents worked on the highways, 11 EMS calls, seven fire calls, 59 calls for public service, two Family Protective Service calls, four vehicle unlocks, 14 community service calls, three cow calls, 98 other calls for public service for a total of 265 calls for public service in the month of August.
The MCSO evening and night shift deputies conducted 295 business checks in the month of August.
The report from the sheriff’s office noted that deputies were busy with several criminal cases, but still saw a few CVE violations. For the week of Aug. 25 through Aug. 31 our CVE deputies conducted five inspections, weighed four trucks, issued one over registered weight, one over group axle weight, and one over allowed gross weight citation and one defective equipment warning.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.