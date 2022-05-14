A 12 member jury decided the fate of a 29-year-old man who was on trial for the August 2020 aggravated assault of a George West police officer. The defendant, Michael Cadena, was found guilty on all charges and received a total of 145 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Brian Watson presented the case along with First Assistant District Attorney Tiffany McWilliams.
After the sentencing, which was held the following day, George West Chief of Police David Perkins took to social media to give his thanks to the community.
“Our criminal justice system in this democratic republic society could not function without citizens like them,” Perkins said. “I want to say thank you to all who have answered and those who will answer the call when you receive a jury summons.”
The incident occurred on State Highway 281 on August 18, 2020, when George West police officer Carlos Castillejos began investigating a car that was continually running off the roadway. The vehicle came up as stolen, and when the police officer identified Cadena refused to comply with the Castillejos, resulting in a violent struggle.
According to Perkins, that’s when an off-duty officer from the Rio Grande valley was driving by, saw the struggle in progress and decided to intervene.
“Even though (the Rio Grande Valley police officer) had his wife and children in the car, assisted our officer in his desperate time of need,” Perkins said, detailing the struggle further, which resulted in Cadena grabbing Castillejos’ fire arm and removing it from its holster. “With their lives in the balance, both officers fought to regain control of the weapon from the defendant and was able to do so.”
Shortly after the exchange, a Department of Public Safety trooper arrived on the scene, and all three officers worked together to subdue Cadena and take him into custody. During the struggle to subdue the defendant, however, Castillejos sustained a mouth injury after Cadena head-butted him.
“Luckily, even though the defendant was able to take possession of the officer’s handgun, officers were able to regain control of the weapon without anyone being shot,” Perkins explained, adding that a single round was fired during the struggle, as the off duty officer from the Rio Grande valley officer took possession of it.
“(He) made the decision to take the magazine out of the handgun and manipulated the weapon to a position in which he pulled the trigger, firing the bullet into the ground to make the gun incapable of being discharged again without first putting in another magazine and racking the slide,” Perkins said. “I’m sure you can imagine the tense situation and the possible ramifications if they had not been able to regain control of that firearm.”
Cadena was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and felon in possession of a firearm and received a separate charge for taking the firearm away from a police officer. He was found guilty on all counts by a jury of his peers after three days of hearing testimony and less than an hour of deliberation.
“A strong message was sent yesterday,” Perkins said. “With this verdict, the jury, representing the citizens of Live Oak County, sent a very clear message: assaulting and taking a public servant’s firearm while discharging his/her official duties is not acceptable behavior in our county nor will it be tolerated. A felon being in possession of a firearm will not be tolerated. A violent criminal walking freely in our county is not acceptable and won’t be tolerated.”
Assistant District Attorney Brian Watson echoed that sentiment in his statement, saying, “The citizens of Live Oak County have sent a strong message that they will not tolerate assaults on our men and women in uniform. I want to thank the Jury for their time, attention, and resolve in putting a violent felon behind bars. Most of all I thank God that no one was killed during the altercation, and that Officer Gonzales decided to stop and assist. He is a hero by any definition. Thank you to all the members of law enforcement who risk their lives to protect us, Judge Flanigan for conducting a fair trial, and the DA’s office support staff who helped put this case together.”
