TILDEN – Arrests on active warrants were among the incidents to which the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office has recently responded.
• About 6 p.m. Sept. 4, a traffic stop was made for a moving violation at the intersection of Highway 72 and County Road 304.
The driver, Brandon Ross Sless, 33, of Victoria, was found to have two active arrest warrants out of Victoria County for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana.
Sless also had an active arrest warrant out of McMullen County for driving with an invalid license. He was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail and his vehicle was impounded.
Total bond on all warrants was $2,000.
• At 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4, contact was made at a local restaurant with Walter Adrian Cox, 41, of Pleasanton, who had an active arrest warrant out of Atascosa County for bail bond surrender on an original charge of carrying a prohibited weapon.
• At 3:05 p.m. Sept. 5, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle on Highway 16 in Tilden for improperly displaying a permit on the vehicle.
The vehicle, which was towing another vehicle, had a 144-hour permit for the passenger vehicle, which is an improper registration, according to McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton.
These permits are only issued for commercial vehicles and buses. The car which was driven was a salvage vehicle which is not allowed to be operated on a Texas road.
Jorge Abisai Ruiz Yoc, 33, of Guatemala, was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. He is charged with a nonrepairable and salvage motor vehicle violation of the transportation code.
The vehicles were impounded.
• At 10:20 p.m. Sept. 6, a traffic stop was made for a vehicle equipment violation on Highway 72 west of Tilden.
The driver, Ivan Fernandez, 33, of Rockport, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Aransas County on child support violations.
He was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. His vehicle was impounded.
• At 2:24 p.m. Sept. 7, a traffic stop was made for a moving violation at Highway 16 and FM 624.
The driver, Miguel Angel Estrada-Gongoria. 27, of Edinburg, was found to be driving with a suspended license with previous convictions.
He was also found to have active traffic warrants out of Kerr County. The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail, and his vehicle was impounded.
For the week, 121 traffic stops were made, 85 citations were issued and 60 warnings were given.
Ten stops were also made for commercial vehicle enforcement. Eight citations were issued and four warnings were given.