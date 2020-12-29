Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 3:37 am
A swearing in ceremony for recently elected Live Oak County officials is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1 in the District Courtroom of the Live Oak County Courthouse.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.