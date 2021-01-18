Protecting the gun rights of Live Oak County residents as spelled out in the Second Amendment and also the Texas Constitution is a priority for the Live Oak County Commissioners Court.
That was underlined by the approval of a resolution supporting local law enforcement in not participating in any actions which undermine the rights of law-abiding citizens to have guns.
The commissioners court unanimously voted in favor of the resolution.
Commissioner Emilio Garza asked if Sheriff Larry Busby had been asked for his opinion on the resolution, and Commissioner Willie James said it was Busby who suggested that it be brought before the commissioners court.
“I talked to Larry yesterday and he is fully on board,” James said. “This voices our support for the sheriff not to enforce any unconstitutional laws against people’s rights to keep and bear arms.”
He added that this does not guarantee the right of felons to possess arms, only those who are lawfully authorized to have them.
The resolution, which designates Live Oak County as a Second Amendment Safe Haven, states:
“Whereas, the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of our nation, and the Second Amendment to the Constitution states, ‘A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,’ and
“Whereas, the Texas Constitution, Article 1, Section 23, states ‘Every citizen shall have the right to keep and bear arms in the lawful defense of himself or the state’, and
“It is the desire of the Live Oak County Commissioners to declare its support for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution, Article 1, Section 23 protecting citizens inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms, and
“Whereas, the members of the Live Oak County Commissioners Court took an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution, the Constitution of the state of Texas, and the laws of the state of Texas (insofar as they are constitutional), and
“Now therefore be it resolved by the Commissioners Court of the County of Live Oak, by the authority granted to the commissioners court by the laws of the state of Texas and the people of Live Oak County, Texas, to stand and defend their rights and liberties, which are guaranteed by the United States and Texas constitutions, we hereby declare this resolution as follows:
“Be it resolved that this commissioners court affirms its support for the duly elected sheriff of Live Oak County, Texas, in the exercise of his sound discretion, and affirms its resolve to support decisions made by our sheriff to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen.
“Furthermore, the Live Oak County Commissioners Court will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or offices for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Through this resolution, we hereby declare our rights, our freedom and our liberty so guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”
