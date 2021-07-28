In the effort to preserve and revitalize the historic West Hotel in the 100 block of Houston Street in George West, a new organization is being formed.
The Live Oak Historical Foundation is applying for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status with a goal of helping to protect and promote historical properties, said Ray Harris, one of the organization’s founding board members along with Glynis Strause, Shirley Holm, Leslie Walker and Mary Margaret Campbell.
“Our initial emphasis will be to restore the West Hotel,” Harris said. “As time goes on over the years the hope is that we will be able to revitalize and reclaim that part of town.
Harris credited Strause, who is president of the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre’s Board of Directors, as “the driving force in bringing this project to life.”
By-laws and articles of incorporation for the group are being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Texas Secretary of State’s office for approval.
The plan is to have 11 board members, including the four founding members, Harris said.
City leaders and residents have long discussed the dilapidated state of the property in the 100 block of Houston Street and the George West City Council itself has declared its hopes of seeing that area restored during past meetings.
The new foundation will help to meet the challenges involved in getting that done.
“With the hotel and that area in general, people are so fed up with that ugly mess down there,” Harris said. “I think the community wants to see improvements there and will rally to support them.
“My own opinion is that we’ll also have critics of those efforts, and we need to have reasonable answers for them. We also need to get enthusiasm fired up for this project and keep it fired up, and make sure it doesn’t go to ground.”
