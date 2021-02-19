An investigation continues into an incident in which officials say two teens in a stolen vehicle attempted to elude lawmen.
According to Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd, a Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol trooper had begun pursuing a Jeep Wrangler Jan. 27 on U.S. Highway 281 between Three Rivers and George West. The Jeep had been reported stolen out of San Antonio.
Deputies from the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the George West Police Department, joined in the high-pursuit as it continued on U.S. Highway 59 into Bee County.
Southmayd said DPS had radioed ahead to Bee County deputies just after 6 p.m. to request that spike strips be deployed.
“With every Bee County sheriff patrol unit equipped with spike strips, it was no problem,” he said.
Deputy Lupe Munoz setup a spike strip on U.S. 59 near its intersection with Viggo Road. Southmayd said all four tires on the Jeep were punctured, before the vehicle turned onto Viggo Road just before the Jeep’s two occupants fled the vehicle and attempted to run into the brush. The sheriff said Deputy Kyle Winkler and DPS troopers successfully apprehended the duo – whom Southmayd identified as both being 13-year-old boys from San Antonio, both of whom were on probation.
“They were both taken into custody by law enforcement without injury,” he said.
Southmayd said one of the boys was released to his parents while the other was detained by DPS.