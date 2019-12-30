Contributed information
During the annual Christmas party on Dec. 13, Live Oak County VFW Post 6119 and Auxiliary honored the winner of the “Voice of Democracy” Contest.
This year the essay winner is Taylor Terry, a senior from George West High School.
She is the daughter of Amanda Terry of George West. VFW Post Commander Mark Dobson presented Taylor with a Certificate of Merit and a $500 cash scholarship for her post level competition.
Her entry was also presented at the district level, where she placed third out of 18 other competing posts. She will be presented the District Scholarship Award and Certificate of Merit early next year.
The VOD has two other levels of competition, state level and national level. Last year’s top National Award was $30,000 with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C.
If you are a high school student from Three Rivers or George West ISDs, or you a homeschooled student, the VFW will have applications made available for the 2020-2021 contest by July 1.
Contact any VFW member for details or your high school counselor.