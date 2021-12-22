The Live Oak County Courthouse Centennial Celebration, held on Saturday. Dec. 4, invited a plethora of guests and attendees to explore the storied history of one of the county’s most beloved buildings.
Technically, it’s been 101 years since the Live Oak County courthouse opened its doors, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the centennial celebration was pushed back a year.
Flash forward a year, and the celebration was in full swing on the courthouse lawn, while guided tours through the historical building gave attendees a glimpse of the continued history the building offers the county. All in all, several hundred people throughout the day took part in the celebration.
“Everyone seems pleased with the turnout, and deemed the celebration of success,” said Live Oak County Historical Commission Chair Mary Margaret Campbell. “What we what we really wanted to do was show off the courthouse and people took advantage of that. I had a lot of people telling me that they learned a lot of information or they learned information and that’s great.”
For Campbell and the rest of the event’s organizers, holding such a celebration was important for the community, because it delivered residents of the county the opportunity to glimpse where their county began.
“Knowing where we came from is important to knowing who we are,” Campbell explained, “whether it’s the courthouse and its history, or our family history, or the history of our country; if we know the people and we know about the history that came before us and what happened, it makes us understand better who we are, as individuals and as a county population and as a residence of the state and the nation, etc.”
The Live Oak County Historical Commission in conjunction with the Live Oak County Commissioners Court planned the event, which featured storytellers (spotlighting the ground’s long history with the former Storyfest), including Mark Babino, MaryAnn Blue, Decee Cornish, Donna Ingham, Consuelo Samarripa and Larry Thompson. A handful of musicians (such as the band Riptide, Bob Strouse, Tyler McCumber and the Kreitch Girls also performed.
Along with the guided tours of the courthouse, an official Live Oak County flag designed by Bobby Joe Garcia, Jr. was raised, limited edition Christmas ornaments commemorating the celebration were sold and a time capsule was also placed in the grounds at the end of the celebration, which included a mesquite box handcrafted by Troy Jambers holding a registry of the day’s guests and several essays penned by Live Oak County students. The plan is to open the time capsule in 50 years.
“We appreciate all those who came to the celebration,” Campbell added, “and all those who helped because it took a lot of people to make that celebration come off and come off as successfully as it did.”
