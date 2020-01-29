BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend Publishing, an affiliate of McElvy Media Group, is taking ownership of The Progress Feb. 1.
In addition to this paper, Coastal Bend Publishing is also purchasing the other four papers owned by Beeville Publishing Company — The News of San Patricio, Beeville Bee-Picayune, Advance-Guard Press and Karnes Countywide.
Brothers Jeff and Chip Latcham, who have 39 and 42 years, respectively, working in this family business, purchased The Progress, serving Live Oak and McMullen counties, in April 1998.
“We’ve been impressed with the knowledge of the business and ideas we’ve heard from Jonathan (McElvy),” said Jeff Latcham. “We know he appreciates community journalism, and we wish him well because good, fair community journalism is critical for democracy. We know he appreciates that too.”
McElvy Media began in 2012 with one community newspaper and eight employees. Today, the company employs more than 100 people and publishes 25 print editions weekly.
Along with the publication of the five papers here, McElvy Media also owns The Greensheet and The Leader in Houston, the Fort Bend Star and the Fort Bend Business Journal in Fort Bend County, and the South Charlotte Weekly, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Waxhaw Weekly and Indian Trail Weekly, all in the Charlotte, N.C., area.
“Over the past few months, we’ve had the wonderful opportunity to build lasting relationships with Jeff and Chip Latcham,” said Jonathan McElvy, president and CEO of McElvy Media Group. “These are two of the finest men I know, and we can’t overstate how humbled we are to know they’ve entrusted their family’s business to our company. As with other newspapers we own, our chief goal is to maintain and build on the legacy the Latcham family has left in the communities they serve, and we are excited about Jeff and Chip’s continued involvement in the community as friends of these newspapers.”
The Latchams step down as publishers Jan. 31, and a new publisher will take the helm.
“As we begin our work here, our first job is to make sure the business model of these newspapers is sustainable,” McElvy said. “The economics of newspapers are drastically different than they were even five years ago, and our chief priority is to ensure this community has a viable news product that is relevant, informative and surprising to our readers every week.
“To do that, our company and our managers will be entrenched in this community; we’ll work to maintain and build our reputation as a trusted source of information, and we will always ask for the feedback and support of the readers and businesses who rely on our role as leaders in our community.”