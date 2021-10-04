Theater needs $100K for repairs

The Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre has become a showcase for George West, but maintaining the historic structure certainly has a price.
Glynis Strause, chairman of the theater’s board of directors, said $100,000 is needed to repair the building’s roof. Add to that a recent shattering of one of the theater’s glass doors, which will cost an additional $1,000 to repair.
The repairs are needed to protect the facility, and the condition of the roof was a surprising development. Strause said.
“When we had heavy rainfall in May or June, it turned out it was raining inside (the theater),” she said. “We had no idea there was even a problem before that. We had freezing weather in February and I think it caused roof damage then, we just didn’t know it at the time. We were trying to figure out the problem because we’ve never had leaks like that before.
“We’ve had five reputable roof companies go up and check it out. The best I can figure is that freezing water on the roof over a number of days caused the damage.”
The theater’s board of directors already have $47,000 set aside for repairs, but received a bid of $142,000 for the repairs.
“By the time we are able to get the work done, we are figuring we’ll need $100,000,” Strause said.
Kristin Gerth, treasurer for the theater’s board of directors, said the repairs won’t be done until the money has been raised.
“We don’t have a steady income or collateral, so we aren’t looking for a loan from banks,” Gerth said. “We could do a Band Aid repair for a third of the cost, but that would only delay what needs to be done. We don’t want to pass it off to the next generation to deal with, and at an accelerated cost.
“Water always finds a path and that’s what happened on the roof, combined with the freezing weather. We’ve been dealing with patching the roof about every two years but this is a bigger issue. We are in year 17 of the roof, which had a 20-year warranty, so the roof has simply aged a little more quickly.”
The theater not only attracts local residents, but visitors from throughout the area and beyond.
“When we’ve had events, we’ve had people from Dallas, the Valley, Corpus and of course the surrounding counties, as well,” Strause said. “We have a nicer theater than many much larger towns, and that brings people to George West.”
So far, the roof and door damage hasn’t caused the theater to cancel any events, whether vintage movies shown on Saturdays or performers such as Patsy Torres, Dion Pride or Michael Twitty in a country music legends series. Torres has a Patsy Cline tribute show, and Pride is the son of Charley Pride and Twitty is the offspring of Conway Twitty.
“It’s business as usual with regard to the events,” Gerth said.
Meanwhile, the board is doing its best to care for the building despite mounting costs.
“We’re being vigilant about taking care of what’s inside,” Strause said. “The door is a setback. That’s $1,000 to replace, and it’s money that would have otherwise gone to the roof expense.
“I’m very proud of the board – we’ve even had board members on the roof with contractors. The only way it’s possible for us to have this theater is all the efforts of our volunteers. I’m just the cat herder.
“Our goal is to physically maintain this building the best way we can, to encourage and promote local opportunities in the performing arts and to provide a venue for people to use. After COVID, our theater has also been used for jury selection (because it allows the potential jurors to be more spread out). We’re here for the community, so we appreciate any support we receive.”
Those interested in making a donation or volunteering can call (361) 436-1098. More information about the theater and upcoming events can be found at dobie-westtheatre.com.
