The Three Rivers High School UIL academic team recently competed at the 2A Region IV contest, taking eighth place out of 55 schools in the region.
Several members of the team also earned individual awards for their performance at the Saturday, April 23 contest.
Sadie Deselle placed second in ready writing, while Gustavo Riojas placed fourth in both calculator applications and general math.
Oscar Cruces placed fifth in calculator applications, while Matthew Zamzow placed sixth.
Destiny Welburn placed fifth in headline writing and Olivia DeLeon placed fifth in news writing.
Deselle’s second place win qualified her for state, where she’ll be competing at the UIL contest in Austin on Friday, May 6.
