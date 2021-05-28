The city of Three Rivers, working with Santos McBain Management & Planning of Corpus Christi, has already secured funding and is hoping to collect nearly $2 million in combined grants as part of downtown revitalization, connectivity and park enhancement projects.
“Over the last several months, the city and Santos McBain have been working on securing funding for the downtown revitalization project including connectivity and accessibility through a TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) transportation alternative project,” said Ray De Los Santos, president of Santos McBain.
He noted that about $900,000 has been designated by TxDOT to construct sidewalks from city hall to Leroy Street, Cave Road, School Road and then to the city pool and park.
“That is scheduled to be under construction in December 2021 or January 2022, and is the first project (under the transportation alternative grouping) for TxDOT in the Corpus Christi district,” De Los Santos said. “We got a very positive response for the city of Three Rivers and the EDC (Economic Development Council) working together.”
He said TxDOT representatives told him that plans submitted by Three Rivers and Santos McBain “were one of the highest rated (area) projects.”
The revitalization project will also include lighting, landscaping, garbage receptacles and benches.
Phase 2 of the project will feature new sidewalks with decorative components built in, which De Los Santos described as “flare outs like an end cap with landscaping that will really add a nice decorative component for downtown.
An application for grant money was submitted the last week in March, and the Three Rivers-Santos McBain proposal was selected for consideration in the next round of the funding process, which will also involve the LNV engineering firm. That project seeks $974,000 in funding.
“Eighty percent of the project is being paid for through federal transportation funds given to the state to distribute and counties and cities compete for them,” De Los Santos said. “When we are competing for funds we are competing across the state.”
Santos McBain’s Madison Schenck has been working closely with city staff to prepare for the push for grants.
“Madison and Punky (Kerr, the city of Three Rivers human resources director) worked a lot of hours to get all the information necessary for review,” De Los Santos said.
Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts said she appreciated all the work done on Three Rivers’ behalf.
“Ray, you’ve done an excellent job and you’ve been with the project from the beginning,” she said. “It was the top scoring project (in the grant review process) and that’s a huge kudos to you and Santos McBain.”
Phase 1 of the transportation alternative plan project involves $876,082 in funding with an additional $974,000 for phase two, for a total amount of $1,850,082.
Other plans are also underway to continue improving community resources.
“We should get word on TPWD (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) funds for rebuilding the trail at Kopplin Park,” De Los Santos said. “I hope to have good news for you at the next (June) council meeting.”
