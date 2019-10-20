Three Rivers Council, Committee address park issues

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Parks Committee and Three Rivers City Council set their sights on the community’s park and recreation needs during meetings on Thursday, Oct. 3, and Monday, Oct. 14, but tabled a parks master plan which will eventually help address those needs over the next decade.
The Council had items on the agenda at its Monday meeting related to the approval of the parks master plan, but an extended deadline given by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission led the Council to consider further input from the parks committee.
Several other items were considered at the Oct. 14 meeting, and will be detailed in the Oct. 23 issue of The Progress.
Included on the list of items the parks committee focused on are:
• Signage, sidewalks, lightning, restrooms and trails.
• Landscaping, with an emphasis on native plants that will thrive in the area.
• Sports fields and courts.
• Canopies and parking areas.
• Aquatic facilities and special needs accommodations.
While the parks committee, as well as those responding to a community survey, listed a splash pad as a priority for the community, the committee also expressed an interest in making sure that the city pool is upgraded as well.
Ray De Los Santos Jr., president of Santos McBain Management and Planning, is a consultant to the city and is helping to facilitate parks planning.
“It’s important (to enhance community parks) and to have an inviting parks system whether people live here or just coming through,” De Los Santos said.
He noted that the goal of the committee and city leadership is “to provide residents and visitors with a park system that offers recreation and learning opportunities to persons of all ages and abilities.”
Committee members expressed their goal to improve and expand the parks system. In order to make the park system flourish, De Los Santos said it is important to work in partnership with other organizations, such as the Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber of Commerce, the school district and Live Oak County.
“One of the objectives to is fully utilize all relationships and partnerships to get things done,” De Los Santos said.
Connectivity and accessibility is a key issue so that people are able to reach the parks, something that is being addressed in part by a planned expansion of city sidewalks. That connectivity issue is also important within the parks, allowing people to easily access amenities such as the playground, restrooms and walking trail.
“You want to make sure the parks, trails and parking areas are all well lit, and also connected to other public areas,” De Los Santos said.
City park facilities could include a volleyball and/or basketball court, and a multipurpose covered pavilion with a stage.
De Los Santos said the new parks master plan is expected to help the city chart its course in that area for the next five to 10 years.
Areas that committee members mentioned as needing improvement include RV sites, concrete benches in some areas that were said to be in poor condition, and barbecue pits in some areas that were old and rusty.
Landscaping needs were also addressed, not just adding new plants to beautify areas, but also trimming trees already located in city parks, and removal of dead trees.
A survey asking people for input was filled out by 74 Three Rivers residents and 20 people who live outside the city limits, and priorities listed by both groups were similar, De Los Santos said.
He added that a 5 percent response rate on the survey was considered to be a good response.
