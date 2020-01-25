Three Rivers Council focuses on raptor show, future festivals

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers City Council approved a donation of $650 to fund a raptor show in connection with the Choke Canyon Birding Festival on Feb. 8, and also discussed the possibility of future events, including a Big Bang Salsa Festival, during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.
Virginia Herring, executive director of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has sponsored the birding festival for three years, and despite poor weather conditions, about 100 people from across Texas and throughout the country attended the event in 2019.
“The city of Three Rivers has sponsored the raptor show previously, and (Victor Lawrence with Sky Kings Falconry) will do it again if the council will sponsor it.”
The council voted unanimously to fund the event. Herring said she would check to see if Three Rivers Independent School District would want to host the raptor show at the school.
Herring said the chamber hopes to keep the birding festival as an annual event.
“From what I’ve read, it’s a great draw,” said Mayor pro team Patsy Roberts.
“Live Oak County is the gateway to migration to the south,” Herring said. “A lot of birds come through here in first week of February.”
Roberts said she was visiting a state park outside the area and heard people talking about the excellence of birding at Choke Canyon.
Council members also discussed the possibility of other events.
Councilman Chris Licona noted that the city ran out of time to host the Big Bang Salsa Festival in July 2019, and talked about the possibility of it taking place this year.
However, the event was traditionally held on the Fourth of July weekend, and he noted that Mayor Felipe Martinez had plans for another event on the Fourth of July this year.
With plans for the Big Bang Salsa Festival uncertain, licona said, “I think we should keep it to help bring people into town.”
Steamy weather is one obstacle to the traditional festival date, Councilman Leon Martinez said.
“A lot of people complain that it was way too hot,” he said.
City Administrator Thomas Salazar and Herring said Rena McWilliams with the George West Chamber of Commerce had approached them about having a jointly sponsored Fourth of July celebration at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds.
One of the options was to have a four minute firework display which would cost an estimated $4,000.
“If we did have a joint festival with George West, would we still be able to use (hotel occupancy tax) funds?” Roberts asked.
“I don’t believe so,” said City Attorney Roxann Pais Controneo. “You could use funds from another account for an event outside your city.”
Mayor Martinez said he was working on plans for a Fourth of July celebration that would instead take place at Kopplin Park inside the Three Rivers city limits.
“I’ve already been working on it,” he said. “We could have a cookout, carnival and horseshoe pitching.
“I want to keep it here in town, not out anywhere else.”
Roberts asked if a cookout was held in Three Rivers that day, could it be a sanctioned cookout.
Salazar said he believed it could.
“Would there still be fireworks?” Councilwoman Becky Lopez asked.
“Yes,” the mayor answered.
Licona said different events are needed to help promote the community.
“We need to have more activities,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the Fourth, in the fall or in May.”
“Are we ever going to have another Salsa Fest?” Lopez asked.
“I want to say yes, but I want to see how th Fourth of July thing will go,” Mayor Martinez said.
Leon Martinez said in addition to problems with the heat, “we overspent on Salsa Fest — way overspent.”
“The budget got ridiculous,” Licona said.
Licona added that with HOT funds available, different activities in the community should be considered.
“We have this money to attract people to Three Rivers, so we should put on something not just to bring people in, but to allow people to cut loose,” he said.
“I want to see if an event with George West could be moved to another day.”
Licona said the idea is to get people brainstorming on the types of local celebrations they would like to see, and then put together a committee to plan those activities and put together a budget for them
The council agreed to have further discussion and possible action on festival ideas in the future.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.