The city of Three Rivers and the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department recently donated its Engine 11 fire engine to the Swinney Switch Volunteer Fire Department.
During a ceremony held on Thursday, April 29, Three Rivers Fire Chief Henry Pullin handed over the keys of the engine to Swinney Switch Fire Chief Allen LeBlanc.
According to TRVFD Fire Captain Sean Steele, this is the first pumper the Swinney Switch department will own.
“This pumper will allow the SSVFD to handle structure fires in a more efficient manner and aid in many other fire evolutions,” Steele said.
Engine 11 had previously been in service at the Three Rivers VFD for 31 years.
“With the addition of Engine 13 to the TRVFD apparatus cache back in 2013, Engine 11 became the back-up pumper for TRVFD city calls,” Steele said. “After a few years of figuring out the technicalities of transferring this truck, it is finally official.”
