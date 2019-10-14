Three Rivers Elementary builds leaders

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – Building tomorrow’s community leaders and fortifying its student leaders, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association held a student leadership workshop on Thursday, Oct. 3, on the campus of Three Rivers Elementary School.
Participants including Student Council members from both Three Rivers and Skidmore-Tynan Elementary schools. Student Council consists of fourth- through sixth-graders who aim to be leaders on their campus and to help make good things happen in partnership with other students and well as teachers and staff.
To serve on the Council, students fill out an application. Among the requirements is that they show good citizenship traits, work hard and don’t have any disciplinary referrals, said TRES Principal Cindy Miller.
The sixth-graders are the officers for the Council. For this school year, Jayden Pedroza is the president and Heidi Riojas is the vice president.
Both girls said this is the third year they have served as Student Council members.
“I just really wanted to help and be a part of the student leadership team,” Jayden said.
“I love to help students with their jobs and their enthusiasm,” Heidi said.
Both girls said that helping other students is what they enjoy most about being Council members
“We enjoy helping in the school and the community,” Jayden said.
“We also love helping the teachers with different things,” Heidi added.
One of the Council’s major initiatives is a recycling program at the school.
Items such as unwanted paper, empty water bottles, cardboard boxes and aluminum cans can be taken to the school, and each classroom has a bin for students and their families to participate.
Joey Royal, a first-grade teacher, and Jennifer Webb, a fifth-grade teacher, are sponsors of the TRES Student Council.
They said the students learn leadership skills and styles during the day-long event.
Miller said Webb helped to start the Student Council when she came to Three Rivers from the Houston area.
“This is a really important part of our campus,” Miller said.
“These teachers work really hard, they stay late, and they help instill leadership skills in our students.”
The TRES Student Council began during the 2012-13 school year, Webb said. “The emphasis is really on outreach, community service, helping students and giving back,” Webb said.
“We focus on leadership skills so the kids can be good role models,” Royal added.
The students focus on a community service project to help city residents and also have a fundraiser in the spring that benefits the school.
The students are currently helping raise money for Mrs. (Melissa) Nance, a TRISD teacher who is battling cancer.
“Today, they are learning what it takes to be a good leader,” Webb said.
The theme of the event is “Two Decades Strong and Still Growing,” and the motto of the Student Council is on the back of their shirts: “You are following a leader.”
During their meeting, the students participated in several activities designed to help them think about what leadership truly means, how to promote learning, school spirit, responsibility and teamwork.
The code of Student Council/Leadership is:
• Live with courage
• Take pride in what you do
• Finish what you start
• Do what has to be done
• Be resilient
• Be fair
• Keep your promises
• Be loyal to your school and the team
• Talk less and listen more.
Helping to lead the workshop were TEPSA representatives Janice Anderson, who worked with teachers, and Ivonna Gonzales, who worked with students.
Both of them came from San Antonio to help lead the event.
“We are working to help make sure the participants have the knowledge and resources to be successful and the skills to empower them to be leaders in their school,” Anderson said.
“Ivonna is helping the students think about ways they can be leaders and positive influences in their school.”
One of the questions asked during the program is what it takes to be a great student leader.
The students were given a quote by former U.S. President John Quincy Adams, who said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, then you are a great leader.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.