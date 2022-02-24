Three Rivers Elementary was recently announced as one of 26 Texas public schools to be nominated as 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designees.
According to the Texas Education Agency, which made the announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, originally initiated by the United States Department of Education (USDE) in 1982, was implemented in an effort to recognize public and private primary schools that have “high student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations.”
The main reason Three Rivers Elementary was nominated relates directly to that last part: closing the gaps.
“Time stopped for a little while, because that is something that every superintendent, principal teacher wants to hear,” said Three Rivers ISD Superintendent Les Dragon on hearing the news. “We’re ecstatic. It’s a celebration of everything we’ve done right.”
Dragon iterated that this designation is a first for the school and the district, which is something he attributed to the hard work and focus of former Three Rivers Elementary Principal Cindy Miller.
“Whereas I believe it’s a team effort, it’s her and her teachers that were sitting with those kids and providing those interventions in her data room and talking about the strategies and the levels of intervention and progress monitoring, but Cindy Miller is the best person I’ve ever worked with when it comes to data,” Dragon said. “She is just a data machine. I mean, she gets it, she puts it together, she makes hard, data driven decisions based on what this progress monitoring says.”
For Miller, who retired at the end of last school year, that the designation is for a time period disrupted by the chaos of COVID-19, and all of the educational hardships attributed to it, is all that more rewarding. In the end, of course, it was a team effort.
“When I took on the campus or took on the job, we were rated a D,” Miller said. “So I knew that was going to be an immense challenge. And, you know, after spending about a week or two with those teachers, I knew they could meet that challenge.
“They’re a great staff, they work hard, they did everything that was asked of them, which some of that included working until five o’clock and providing extended day intervention to students two or three times a week. They also held small group instruction during COVID, when we were forced to work at home; they brought kids in, in small groups, and worked with them and we continued even through COVID.”
According to Miller, one motto the campus had throughout her tenure as principal helped inspire her team’s approach to improvements, ‘Progress, not perfection.’
“At times, teachers would feel discouraged because some students were not improving at the rates we would have liked, but we continued our mantra of ‘Progress Not Perfection’ ...which meant that we were going to gauge students on how much they improved.
“And that’s kind of what helped us close the gaps.”
According to the TEA, the Blue Star Ribbon Schools program has designated 9,000 schools across the nation for the award. In Texas, public schools are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments, as well as College and Career data and Graduation rates if applicable. Three Rivers Elementary, for example, had a 100% test participation rate for the 2020-2021 school year.
The next step in the process for the nominee-status school is the most rigorous: paper work.
“I think in April, we have to submit the application, we’re going to get some help from our friends at the service center and TEA and we just want to represent Live Oak County,” Dragon said. “I’ve told people that we’re only getting started. You know, this is the start of something really good and I think we’ll get more precise in our learning.
“This sort of gives everyone validation and puts some faith, maybe a lot of faith, back in our in our school, that our kids can compete with anyone and that we’re doing a lot of things right.”
Miller agreed, saying, “Let me tell you, not a day goes by that I don’t miss that staff. They’re an incredible group of people and I have high hopes and big dreams that they’re going to continue the work that was started.”
National award winners are scheduled to be announced in September. Schools that receive the designation will be recognized at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
