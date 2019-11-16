Three Rivers Elementary gets STEM grant from Valero

THREE RIVERS – When Three Rivers Elementary School Principal Cindy Miller asked the Valero Energy Foundation for a grant to help boost STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education, she said she hoped for $500 — or maybe $5,000.
On Nov. 7, the Valero Energy Foundation presented a grant to the school for $61,176 which will help transform educational efforts at the school.
“Valero is a big partner for us and we’re so thankful,” Miller said. “We are the first school in Live Oak County to get a STEM grant from Valero, and we are very thankful.”
Miller said she worked closely with Many Centeno, executive administrative assistant at Valero, on the grant proposal.
“When I wrote the proposal, it sounded like pie in the sky,” Miller said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine we would receive as much as we did.”
Miller said the grant will help purchase “the latest and greatest” in technology for students and teachers to focus on STEM education.
“When I came to this school, I knew (STEM) was something I really wanted to focus on,” she said. “I can’t say enough about our continuing partnership with Valero. We have a lot of parents (of Three Rivers Students) who work at Valero.”
As part of the efforts to help students increase their knowledge in STEM areas, Three Rivers Elementary students in grades 4-6 all have Chromebooks issued to them, and funds are also being used to upgrade the school’s computer lab..
“We are calling it the Valero VIP Computer lab,” Miller said.
A school committee will plan out lab improvements and teacher training on STEM areas, and Miller said the school will keep a scrapbook of all the work being done which they will share with Valero in appreciation the company’s efforts in boosting local education.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.