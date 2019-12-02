Three Rivers Elementary students enjoy fall festivities

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Elementary Career Fair for students in grades 3-6 offered a glimpse into job opportunities Nov. 21.
Several community representatives shared details about their careers with our students.
Students received both treats and information to think about as they ponder future careers.
Among those represented were Curry’s Nursery (horticulture), Valero Refinery (engineering/STEM), Ashley Cano (hair and beauty), Dusty Soliz (physcial therapy/fitness), Campbell’s Pharmacy (pharmacist/medical), Coach Arturo Lozano (athletics/coaching), Robin Crisp (nail tech), Piggy Cakes (baker), Mr. and Mrs. Thompson (nursing), Laurie Wieding (teacher), Katherine McQueen (artist).
Earlier in November, Chef Whitney Means and her team of lunch ladies prepared a wonderful Thanksgiving feast for children and their families.
All enjoyed the great food and fellowship. Lots of little ones were dressed as Thanksgiving characters.
Students in grades prekindergarten through 2 celebrated Career Week by welcoming the following people into their classrooms: Chef Whitney Means, Nurse Ernest Means, Three Rivers Police Department, Texas Department of Transportation road engineers, Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, representing the nursing profession, Three Rivers Fire Department, and pharmacy techs from Campbell’s Drug Store.
Students were able to dress up in their future career costumes.
For Halloween, the Parent-Teacher Organization coordinated with some community members to put on a community “Spook-tacular” trick or treat event in the gym for our students.
The kids paraded through the gym in their costumes and received treats from community members.
Participants were: Valero, Meyer’s Tax Service, Ama’s Cleaners, 9/0 Transport and Sales, Freedom Church, Sowell’s BBQ, Paula and Braune Realty Exchange,.
Also participating were Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Bob Baker, the City of Three Rivers, Bulldog Education Foundation, Ash’s to Beauty & Gypsy Sisters, Methodist Church, Baptist Church, Boys & Girls Club, Texas Department of Public Safety, TRES cafeteria staff, SouthTrust Bank, and PTO members: Crystal Jefferson, Adrianna Avila, Tina Tollackson, Katherine McQueen.